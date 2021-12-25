Bank accounts of former AIADMK minister Rajenthra Bhalaji, who was involved in job scam, frozen

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The bank accounts of former AIADMK minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji have been frozen. According to sources, six bank accounts of the former minister have been frozen.

The Virudhunagar district crime branch police have filed FIR against him and have formed special teams to nab the 'absconding' leader.



The former milk and dairy development minister is on the run after the Madras high court refused to grant him anticipatory bail in the job racket cases registered against him. He has allegedly misappropriated funds to the tune of Rs 3 crore from more than 20 job aspirants. He collected money with promises of getting candidates jobs in govt departments and cheated them.

While refusing to grant him anticipatory bail, the court had observed that there was prima facie material against the former minister in two job racket cases. Following this, Bhalaji has moved the Supreme Court for anticipatory bail.