Dharmapuri jaggery makers upset as TN buys from UP, Karnataka

Jevin Selwyn Henry

Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: It is less than three weeks for Pongal and jaggery producers are worried as the State government is not procuring from them. Jaggery producers urged the government to procure from local units and help rural businesses. Jaggery is one of the 21 items included in the Pongal hamper that is to be distributed free to PDS card holders.

Chinnasamy, owner of a jaggery unit in Kadathur and treasurer of the Dharmapuri Sugarcane and Jaggery producer Association (DSJPA), told TNIE, “Over the past few years, jaggery business has taken a hit from increasing labour costs to the lack of sugarcane production. This situation has severely impacted the jaggery trade which is a cottage industry. "

He added, "The Chief Minister had announced that one Kg of jaggery would be included in the Pongal gift hamper. But, it jaggery is not procured from units within the State. When we inquired, we found that jaggery is being brought from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and other States. When there is surplus production of jaggery in our state, what is the need to procure from other states?. By procuring from local businesses, the rural economy of Tamil Nadu will benefit greatly."

P Krishnamoorthi, president of DSJPA said, “At present, our market rate is `45 per kg. A single cottage unit can produce over one tonne of jaggery in a day. In Dharmapuri, there are over 63 such units and per day, this totals to 63 tonne of jaggery production. Taking this rough calculation into account, we have more than enough to supply to the people in Dharmapuri. Similarly, in districts like Salem, Erode, Vellore, there is surplus production. However, so far, there has been no instance of government procuring for local units which is disheartening.”

Another jaggery unit owner, Devan, said, "Recently, a tripartite meeting was held with the FSSAI officials. During the meeting, jaggery producers urged the FSSAI to represent the farmers and producers and requested the jaggery to be procured from them for the Pongal gifts. However, they said they do not have the authority."

Devan added, "By improving the jaggery trade, we will be directly boosting sugarcane cultivation in the State and improving the livelihood of the farmers. We will soon meet the collector regarding this issue. There are still a few weeks left till Pongal and if the government announces to allow procuring jaggery from us, we are ready to make good quality jaggery for the people."

About the cost of jaggery, Devan explained, "Usually jaggery units procure sugarcane from local farmers for Rs 2,200 to Rs 2,500 per tonne and they also pay between Rs 900 to Rs 9,50 as a cutting fee. Additional labour charges and transportation pushes them to lose a large portion of their profit. Hence, they are urging the government to procure jaggery to ensure they do not face massive losses."

Officials in the district administration said they do not have the authority to take a decision. "So far, we have not been contacted by any local producers regarding this. Even if it's brought to their attention, the most we could do is make sure the people's request reaches the concerned officials. The decision is entirely up to the State government," the officials added.