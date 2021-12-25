STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Disburse COVID-19 ex gratia to Tamil Nadu affected families immediately: AIADMK

Palaniswami pointed out that the Supreme Court had directed all States to give wide publicity to make people aware of the procedure and where to approach to make the claim for COVID ex gratia.

Published: 25th December 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin speaking at the conclave in Coimbatore on Tuesday | U Rakesh Kumar

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Saturday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government take steps to immediately disburse the COVID ex gratia of Rs 50,000 to the kin of those who succumbed to Coronavirus and warned further delay could only lead to a situation coercing the affected families to agitate.

Wondering what prevented the M K Stalin-led DMK government from providing Rs one crore ex gratia, which he sought before coming to power, former Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami wanted to know why the amount has not been given so far despite a direction from the Supreme court.

"If the State government cites fiscal deficit as reason for non-disbursement of the relief, then who is forcing the government to indulge in wasteful expenditure?" Palaniswami asked, taking potshots at the DMK government.

He claimed that the Centre had already released its contribution from the National Disaster Response Fund and that the State has to provide its share.

"From April 2020 till yesterday about 36,700 persons have died due to Coronavirus infection in Tamil Nadu, as officially announced by the government. But the State government has not taken steps so far to provide the ex gratia," Palaniswami alleged in a statement here.

On December 6, the State government issued an order granting an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to the kin of those who died due to Coronavirus, and others who lost their lives in operations or associated with preparedness activities.

Palaniswami pointed out that the Supreme Court had directed all States to give wide publicity to make people aware of the procedure and where to approach to make the claim for COVID ex gratia.

"Further delay in disbursing the ex gratia would only create a situation leading to the affected families to take to the streets and agitate. Hence, I urge the Chief Minister to immediately disburse the ex gratia," the leader of the opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M K Stalin COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp