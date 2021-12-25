STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight-ft-moats planned to keep animals away: Minister

He was taking part in a special grievance meeting involving various stakeholders, including the public, from the districts of Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Peramabalur. 

Published: 25th December 2021 05:09 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a bid to prevent wild animals from straying into farmlands, the State government is planning to dig moats to the depth of 8 feet in all vulnerable locations, Minister for Forests K Ramachandran said on Friday. 

Talking to reporters, Ramachandran said, “We have been hearing about crop damage due to wild buffalos, elephants and wild boars from different parts of the State. To prevent all this, the Tamil Nadu government is looking at digging moats up to a depth of 8 feet.

Excavators will be provided to each and every forest region and efforts are being taken to make sure that the moats are dug and maintained throughout the year.” 
 



