Farmers seek 24x7 veterinary polyclinic in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur

PERAMBALUR: Farmers have demanded the setting up of a 24x7 veterinary polyclinic in Perambalur district to treat cattle round the clock, which includes major surgeries. This is essential because the farmers are forced to move to nearby districts if the cattle heads need a major treatment.

It may be noted that Perambalur has a special mention when it comes to growing cattle and the district ranks third in milk production in the State.

However, there are no 24x7 veterinary hospitals in the district to treat various ailments, including lung problems, bone issues and for major surgeries. There are 37 dispensaries in the district, where veterinarians perform artificial breeding, vaccination, de-worming and minor surgery. These facilities operate only from 8 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Farmers are forced to go to multi-specialty veterinary hospital in the districts like Namakkal for other needs like scanning, ultrasound, operation theatres and X-ray. Lack of adequate veterinary ambulances makes it more expensive for people to transport their cattle to other districts.

Farmers have been demanding a district veterinary hospital with all facilities here, a hospital for each union and adequate ambulance facilities for a long time. They submitted a petition to Backward Classes Welfare Minister SS Sivasankar on Thursday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, T Nallappan, a farmer from Perali said, "I have been cultivating millets and having three dairy cows. Although I get good income from farming, we depend on cattle for our daily income. We are forced to go to districts like Namakkal and Trichy if the cattle meet with an accident or fall into a pit. Our cattle helped us a lot in facing the economic crisis during the lockdown and floods. On an average, at least four cattle heads from the district go to other districts for treatment of major issue every month. Therefore, a multi-speciality veterinary hospital should be set up here, which has to work round the clock."

Another farmer D Durai from Kurumbapalayam said, "Since dispensaries in the district are only operational for a limited time, we are unable to get help during an emergency. Thus, lives of cattle heads may be lost. The district administration should set up a veterinary hospital and ambulance facility in each union. Vacancies in the district such as veterinarians and inspectors should be filled. Adequate vaccines and medicines should be stockpiled."

When The New Indian Express contacted, Perambalur Animal & Husbandry Joint Director D Suresh Christopher said, "We have submitted a report to Sivasankar and District Collector to set up a polyclinic here. Action will be taken soon on this. We do not recommend to the other districts or delay emergency treatment and treat animals in the best way possible. Also, we have enough veterinarians in the district."