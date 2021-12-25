Guidelines to empower tenement resident associations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board launched Nam Kudiyurpu, Nam Poruppu scheme to share with residents the maintenance responsibilities of the 1.8 lakh tenements constructed for the urban poor in Chennai and other towns, work has started to empower resident welfare associations.

Housing Secretary Hitesh Kumar S Makwanna has released a set of guidelines, which include setting up a five-member maintenance committee and sharing maintenance work between the board and the welfare associations. The five-member committee will comprise the executive engineer of the board (who has the power to give recognition to the welfare association), assistant executive engineer, estate officer, community development personnel, and president or secretary of resident welfare association.

Office bearers and a few members of the Resident Welfare Associations will be trained in such tasks as registration, functions, bylaws, meetings, resolutions, maintenance of registers, accounts, collection of maintenance charges, and auditing.