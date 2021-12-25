STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
POCSO case against two TN school teachers

Two teachers from Perumalkoil Government High School were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Two teachers from Perumalkoil Government High School were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

Social Science teacher M Ramaraja (39) has been arrested and hunt is on for Math teacher Albert Valavan Babu (40). District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) officer D Vasanthakumar said, “After receiving complaints of Valavan Babu misbehaving with an 18-year-old girl from another school, a sensitisation programme on child safety was held at the government school on December 7.It was then that a Class 9 student complained that Babu and Ramaraja were sexually harassing students in the school.” 

After receiving a go-ahead for inquiries, officials from the School Education Department, DCPU and police on Thursday spoke to students at the school. “As many as 12 students from Class 10 said both the teachers sexually harassed them while at school, and called them over the phone at odd hours,” Vasanthakumar added. 

