STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Proof of vaccination must to take part in festivals, says Puducherry Lt Governor

Talking to reporters after visiting the premises of the government-owned AFT Mill, now closed, she said the government had planned to use the mill premises to run a COVID Care Centre.

Published: 25th December 2021 07:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2021 07:58 PM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine Pfizer.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AFP)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said those visiting the Union Territory from other States to participate in the New Year eve celebrations or other festivals here should show proof of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to reporters after visiting the premises of the government-owned AFT Mill, now closed, she said the government had planned to use the mill premises to run a COVID Care Centre as there was every necessity for preparations to have beds and other infrastructure facilities when there was threat of onslaught of new variant of the virus - the Omicron.

"The new variant of coronavirus has been spreading across the country. Puducherry government has initiated steps to ramp up infrastructure. As part of this the AFT Mill will be used to establish a Covid Care Centre," she said.

Referring to the reported plan of some sections to launch agitations to protest the government`s decision to make vaccination compulsory, the Lt Governor said, "This plan of agitation will be a step in the wrong direction. Compulsory vaccination was a part of the efforts of the government to protect people against the virus. Instead of holding agitations, all should join hands to make the current drive against the pandemic a success."

The Health Department has so far administered vaccines to more than eight lakh people in the Union Territory.

She said the National Youth Festival being held here from January 12 to 16 in association with the Union Ministry for Sports and Youth affairs would be a major event.

All those participating in the event should have taken the jab.

Those coming from outside Puducherry to participate in the festivals and also New Year eve celebration should have been vaccinated against the pandemic, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Vaccination
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp