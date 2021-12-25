STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry government planning to establish a Covid care centre at Anglo French Textile Mill premises

Those coming to Puducherry for New Year and festival celebrations will be asked to produce vaccination certificates at the state borders.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In the wake of the threat caused by the Omicron variant, the Puducherry government is looking at establishing a covid care centre in the defunct Anglo French Textile Mills, as part of creating additional facilities for hospitalisation and care.

Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday visited the Mill premises along with Director of Health Dr G Sriramulu and others in this regard, a  Raj Nivas release said.

At a consultative meeting chaired by Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday, it was decided to increase the bed facilities in Puducherry at a time when Omicron is spreading. This spacious mill premises, which once employed 8,000 people, could be used as a temporary corona bed facility and a corona care center.

Lt Governor who is the driving force behind vaccination of all by making door-to-door visits and motivating people said that in Puducherry so far 8 lakh people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 5 lakh people with the second vaccine. Vaccination has been intensified and the vaccine movement has become a movement for the general public. The reason for forcing everyone to be vaccinated is that people should not be affected, she said.

Some say they are going to fight against this, but this is the wrong approach.  Instead of fighting, they too can take to the streets and raise awareness about the vaccine to the public, said the Lt Governor.

Stating that she learned about the tradition and prestige of the AFT mills, Tamilisai Soundararajan said that action would be taken to run non-functioning factories in consultation with the Central Government and the Chief Minister.

Puducherry is proud to host the National Youth Festival. It will be held with Corona restrictions. Only those who have been vaccinated against corona will be allowed to attend the ceremony.

Those coming to Puducherry for New Year and festival celebrations will be asked to produce vaccination certificates at the state borders.  The festivities will be restricted to only those who have been vaccinated, said the Lt Governor.

