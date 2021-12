Yard modification works in Ariyalur to affect train services in Tiruchy railway division. Check details here

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy railway division on Friday announced that the service of a few trains passing through the division will be affected in the coming days due to yard modification works in Ariyalur.

Diversion of trains

According to the Railway, the train Chennai Egmore - Guruyavur Daily Express (Train No 16127) will be running in the diverted route via Tiruchchirappalli - Thanjavur - Kumbakonam - Villupuram instead of Tiruchchirappalli - Srirangam - Ariyalur - Vriddhachalam - Villupuram duly skipping stoppages at Srirangam, Ariyalur, Pennadam, and Vriddhachalam. The diversion will be from December 26 (Monday) to January 10. However, there will not be any diversion on December 30.

The train Guruyavur - Chennai Egmore daily express (Train No. 16128) will be running in the diverted route via Tiruchy - Thanjavur - Kumbakonam - Villupuram instead of Tiruchy - Srirangam - Ariyalur - Vriddhachalam - Villupuram duly skipping stoppages at Srirangam, Ariyalur, Pennadam and Vriddhachalam. This train will run on the diverted route only on January 9.

The Ajmer - Rameswaram (Train No. 20973) weekly express will be running in the diverted route via Villupuram - Kumbakonam - Thanjavur - Tiruchy instead of Villupuram - Vriddhachalam - Ariyalur - Srirangam - Tiruchy duly skipping stoppage at Ariyalur. The train will run on the diverted route on December 25 (Saturday), January 1, and January 8.

The Bikaner - Madurai (Train No. 22632) weekly express will be running in the diverted route via Villupuram - Kumbakonam - Thanjavur - Tiruchy instead of Villupuram - Vriddhachalam - Ariyalur - Srirangam - Tiruchy duly skipping stoppages at Vriddhachalam, Pennadam, Ariyalur, and Srirangam. The diversion of the train is on December 26 (Sunday) and January 2.

The Madurai - Chennai Egmore daily express (Train No. 12636) will be running in the diverted route via Tiruchy- Thanjavur - Kumbakonam - Villupuram instead of Tiruchy - Srirangam - Ariyalur - Vriddhachalam - Villupuram duly skipping two stoppages at Ariyalur and Vriddhachalam. The diversion of the train is on December 30, 31, and January 6.

Pallavan Express

The Chennai Egmore - Karaikudi daily express or Pallavan Express (Train No. 12605) originating from Chennai Egmore will be operated from Tambaram on December 30, 31, and January 06.

Apart from these trains, the railway said that the works will also delay the services of a few more trains passing through the Tiruchy division.