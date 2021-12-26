As strong as an oak

Azeefa Fathima By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two decades ago, Karuppaiah found a whole new purpose in life – to plant trees and nurture them. About 12,000 proud and tall trees now stand testimony to the life mission of the 84-year-old from Nakkaneri village near Rajapalayam.

Karuppaiah first mulled over the idea when he was grazing sheep for a pastime after his son landed a government job. He says contemplations into the lives of leaders such as Kamarajar who served the State selflessly was what inspired him to take up some social cause as the mission of his life. “I wanted to be of some use to the country. Back then, trees were found only scantily in this panchayat. Hence, I decided to take up its plantation. Now, all the trees you can see around are planted and nurtured by me,” says Karuppaiah.

He recalls that he planted a peepal tree first at Mayilathangarai near Kollamkondan village in 2002. “After that, I planted many trees, including neem, java fruit trees and siris tree (vaagai maram). Among the happiest moments of life was when I tasted the fruits borne by the peepal and java fruit trees I planted,” he says.

Karuppaiah has been living alone after the passing of his wife. He grows saplings and plants them in places where there are few or no trees. “People called me crazy at first for taking up tree plantation. They scolded me. But I never backed off from my mission. My son provides for my expenses. I save some from that and spend it on trees. I don’t ask people for money to plant trees. However, I accept if they donate voluntarily,” says the octogenarian. He has carried out several plantation drives, including those at Rajapalayam government hospital and Narikkurava Colony at Mottamalai.

“Being humans, we are going to die some day. All the money we earn has no meaning after that. On the other hand, the trees live on for generations, and offer shade, water, food, fodder and other benefits. Especially, in a parched district like ours, these trees will help in bringing rainfall in the next few years,” he says.

Expressing his displeasure at the modern generation for not showing interest in planting trees, Karuppaiah said some of them helped him in watering the saplings he planted in exchange for money.The man did not exhibit the slightest hint of rest as he proceeded to show us the next batch of saplings which he is set to use in his next plantation drive.