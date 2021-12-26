Cartons of date fruit seized 3 years ago decay in storage unit

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The routine seizure of 500 cartons of date fruit sold fraudulently as ‘Original Kimia Dates’ (famous Iranian date fruit) from Tiruchy three years ago, has now turned out to be a fatal ‘date’ with the dates, observed Justice GR Swaminathan, while hearing a petition from a cold storage unit manager.

ST Thilagarajan, manager of a private cold storage unit, had moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court after just like the dates, the case also went into cold storage, leaving the fruits to decay in his unit and emanate an unbearable stink. “No rent was also paid for the last three years,” the petitioner claimed. He requested the court to direct Tiruchy police to clear the seized items and pay the rent arrears which, he said, had reached Rs 3.5 lakh.

Hearing the petition, Justice GR Swaminathan observed, “What should have been a routine business engagement turned out to be a fatal ‘date’ with the dates. Even the best of facilities cannot halt decay of the stored material beyond a point.” The court also said the judicial magistrate, who heard the case regarding the seizure three years ago, was wrong to order storing of the fruits at a cold storage unit. “Section 459 of the CrPC authorises the magistrate to direct sale of seized properties that are subject to speedy and natural decay,” the judge pointed out.

However, he opined that the petitioner ought to have approached the court sooner. “If he had done that, the loss could have been mitigated. Hence, the petitioner should be paid only Rs 1.25 lakh from the Victim Compensation Fund of the magistrate court concerned. Rs 25,000 of the said amount is towards the cost of removing the decayed goods,” he added.