Coimbatore: Ex-computer teacher held for sexual assault

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: City All-Woman police (AWPS East) on Saturday arrested a former computer teacher of Government Higher Secondary School near Vellalore, who was suspended on Friday on charges of sexually assaulting girl students. Based on a complaint from a 17-year-old student, the accused, C Vijay Anand (41), was booked under the POCSO Act on Saturday. The suspect allegedly sent obscene text messages and images via WhatsApp to the girl students of Classes 11 and 12 and touched them inappropriately in school premises. The computer science teacher was arrested on Saturday morning and will be remanded to the prison in the evening, according to police.