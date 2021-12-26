IAS officers not obeying rulings on encroachment: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court said several IAS officers are not complying with the court’s orders regarding encroachments, building-plan violations, and subsequent appeals made by parties concerned.While dismissing a batch of writ petitions challenging eviction orders, a Division Bench of justices S Vaidyanathan and R Vijayakumar said it has, of late, been reported that several IAS officers, dealing with applications under section 80 A of Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, are not complying with the court’s orders, in spite of specific orders having been issued on time-bound disposal of matters.

“Those officers who are least bothered about the orders of this court and are not doing their duty must be shown the doors and stripped off their IAS posts, as ignoring orders of this court would amount to being dishonest in their duty, besides disobedience,” the bench said, adding that, in case of non-compliance of the orders, it had time and again made it clear that fine would be secondary and imprisonment primary.

Referring to a demolition notice served to a private firm, the judges told the authorities of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to make use of drones to ascertain the encroachment and to conduct a periodical inspection of construction of buildings to ensure adherence to norms. The judges stated that approval for further construction cannot be granted if violations are found at the basement level.

The main petitioner, AHM Traders of Thiruvottiyur in Chennai, said the firm has been running wood-scrap business and raised a temporary shed in 2005 and it was not converted into a permanent one. The GCC authorities issued a notice in May, seeking a copy of the plan approval and later in October attempted to demolish the structure. The firm sought the court to quash the demolition proceedings.

The bench dismissed the petitions. It, however, directed the GCC to take a call on the matter within the time limit prescribed under the Act after giving an opportunity to the petitioners by conducting inquiry on a day to day basis without adjoining beyond seven working days.