STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Levy higher import duty on cement, clinker: Association

Srinivasan said the cement industry, through GST alone, is contributing Rs 30,000 crore annually.

Published: 26th December 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Cement Bag

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The South Indian Cement Manufacturers’ Association (SICMA) urged Union Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman to levy higher import duty on clinker and cement, besides facilitating movement of cement from surplus Southern States to deficit regions.

Presenting a pre-budget memorandum to the FM who was in the city on Friday, N Srinivasan, vice-chairman and managing director of India Cements and president of SICMA, highlighted that South India, with 180 million tonnes per annum (MPTA) capacity accounts for almost 40 per cent of India’s cement production. 

“Also, 35 to 40 per cent of limestone is found in South India. Other parts of the country — North, Central and East India — will see cement production deficit in a few years and there is a need to facilitate movement from surplus Southern States to deficit regions by providing either telescopic railway freight or some other method,” Srinivasan said.

He also urged the FM to impose higher import duty on clinker and cement. “We are unable to export because our neighbouring countries have imposed anti-dumping duties on cement, whereas we are providing free access to our market,” he said.

Srinivasan said the cement industry, through GST alone, is contributing Rs 30,000 crore annually. Our cement industry, which is the second largest in the world after China’s, is also a big employment generator, he added in a release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp