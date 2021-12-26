Levy higher import duty on cement, clinker: Association

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The South Indian Cement Manufacturers’ Association (SICMA) urged Union Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman to levy higher import duty on clinker and cement, besides facilitating movement of cement from surplus Southern States to deficit regions.

Presenting a pre-budget memorandum to the FM who was in the city on Friday, N Srinivasan, vice-chairman and managing director of India Cements and president of SICMA, highlighted that South India, with 180 million tonnes per annum (MPTA) capacity accounts for almost 40 per cent of India’s cement production.

“Also, 35 to 40 per cent of limestone is found in South India. Other parts of the country — North, Central and East India — will see cement production deficit in a few years and there is a need to facilitate movement from surplus Southern States to deficit regions by providing either telescopic railway freight or some other method,” Srinivasan said.

He also urged the FM to impose higher import duty on clinker and cement. “We are unable to export because our neighbouring countries have imposed anti-dumping duties on cement, whereas we are providing free access to our market,” he said.

Srinivasan said the cement industry, through GST alone, is contributing Rs 30,000 crore annually. Our cement industry, which is the second largest in the world after China’s, is also a big employment generator, he added in a release.