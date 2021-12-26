Suspended HM booked under SC/ST Act for abusing students

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Tiruppur district police on Friday booked a former headmistress of a government school under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, for reportedly abusing scheduled caste students and making them clean toilets.

According to police, Geetha, the headmistress of Government High School in Iduvai, was placed under suspension by the school education department after they received complaints regarding the incident. As per a complaint filed by the awareness and monitoring committee member of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department Saravanakumar, Geetha abused a few students by mentioning their caste name. He also alleged that the headmistress had forced the students to clean the school toilet for coming late.

The incident took place on December 17 and this was later confirmed through an official inquiry mooted by the school education department officials.A copy of the FIR available with TNIE states that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palladam) O Vetriselvan has been appointed as the investigative officer of this particular case.Further investigations are underway, the police officials added.