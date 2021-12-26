STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Suspended HM booked under SC/ST Act for abusing students

The incident took place on December 17 and this was later confirmed through an official inquiry mooted by the school education department officials.

Published: 26th December 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Tiruppur district police on Friday booked a former headmistress of a government school under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, for reportedly abusing scheduled caste students and making them clean toilets.

According to police, Geetha, the headmistress of Government High School in Iduvai, was placed under suspension by the school education department after they received complaints regarding the incident. As per a complaint filed by the awareness and monitoring committee member of the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department Saravanakumar, Geetha abused a few students by mentioning their caste name. He also alleged that the headmistress had forced the students to clean the school toilet for coming late. 

The incident took place on December 17 and this was later confirmed through an official inquiry mooted by the school education department officials.A copy of the FIR available with TNIE states that the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Palladam) O Vetriselvan has been appointed as the investigative officer of this particular case.Further investigations are underway, the police officials added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC/ST Act
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp