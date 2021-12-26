STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN health secy Radhakrishnan asks Collectors to step up vigil amid Omicron scare

It is more concerning because in case of Omicron, symptoms are very mild and a person may not even know that he is sick and would be unknowingly spreading it to many, said the secretary. 

Published: 26th December 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

Image used fr representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the rapid spread of Omicron variant around the world and the continuing circulation of other variants including Delta, it is crucial to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places and gatherings, wrote Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, in a letter to District Collectors and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), on Saturday.He further added that a visible change in behaviour among all people and strict enforcement of masks, social distancing, hand washing, ensuring ventilation in closed places along with increasing the pace of vaccinations, is crucial.

Preliminary contact tracing data have clearly shown that the spread among close contacts and in closed unventilated rooms is significantly and extremely high in the case of Omicron variant. While so far, Omicron-confirmed patients and suspects are clinically stable with mild symptoms, due to increased transmissibility, it may result in increased case load and validation of clinical progress would take more time. It is more concerning because in case of Omicron, symptoms are very mild and a person may not even know that he is sick and would be unknowingly spreading it to many, said the secretary. 

If any person walks in for a test, the person should be asked to self-isolate till the results come, to avoid further spread in case the results are positive as Omicron has high transmissibility. District Collectors, GCC and local authorities are asked to intensify the vigil and ensure Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are followed in gatherings. Those without travel history but have symptoms should also be tested and results followed up, to find the source of infections in case they test positive, he said.

‘Omicron spreads faster’

While stressing on the increased transmissibility of Omicron, the health secretary warned that symptoms are very mild with this variant,  and a person may not even know that he is sick and would be unknowingly spreading it to many others

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron Tamil Nadu J Radhakrishnan
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp