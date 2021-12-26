Two RDOs among 14 booked for sale of Rs 2 crore govt land

By Express News Service

THENI: In what could be the unveiling of a major scam, as many as 14 persons, including eight government officials and one AIADMK member, have been booked by the District Crime Branch police for alleged illegal sale of a 182.50 acres of government land worth total Rs 2.13 crore. The plots at Vadaveeranayakanpatti, Devathanampatti and Genguvarpatti in Periyakulam were sold to over 54 individuals during 2016-19.

Following several complaints alleging illegal sale of land plots to AIADMK supporters and relatives of revenue officials between 2016 and 2019, Periyakulam sub-collector SA Rishab had carried out an inquiry recently. The probe revealed that revenue officials made corrections in ‘A’ documents of the land plots and prepared pattas to facilitate the illegal sale. Subsequently, District Collector KV Muralidharan suspended seven government officials, including two Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs), two Tashildars, two Deputy Tashildars and two surveyors.

Speaking to TNIE, the Periyakulam sub-collector said all the sold plots contained mineral rocks like gravel. “The new owners dug up the land and had sold rocks worth crores of rupees. Officials from the Department of Mines and Geology are also conducting an investigation based on a request from the district administration. We have already reversed the fraudulent deals and recovered 70 per cent of the 182.50 acres. Meanwhile, patta holders of the remaining 30 per cent of the land approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and obtained a stay on the process. When the court comes in session following Christmas vacation, we will petition it to vacate the stay,” he added.

The District Crime Branch police identified the 14 persons booked as former RDOs Anandhi and Jeyapreetha, Tashildars Krishnakumar and Rathinamala, Deputy Tashildar Sanjeevgandhi, Regional Deputy Tashildar Mohanram, VAO Suresh, Surveyors Pitchaimani and Sakthivel, Assistants Alagar and Ramesh Kumar, AIADMK Periyakulam Union former Secretary Annaprakash, and relatives of revenue officials Muthuvelrajan and Bose. They were booked on Thursday based on a complaint from SA Rishab.

Police Deputy Superintendent (Crime) K Sundararaj said as per the complaint, the sold plots were government poramboke land. “Further investigation is underway,” he said.