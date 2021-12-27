Electric loco trial conducted on Thiruvalam bridge

By Express News Service

RANIPET: After completion of the work on Bridge No 299 between Mukundarayapuram and Tiruvalam stations in Arakkonam – Katpadi section, loco trial was conducted successfully and made fit for train operations. Passenger train services are expected to resume shortly on the bridge, according to officials in the Southern Railway.

Meanwhile, three trains — Jolarpettai to MGR Chennai Central (Yelagiri Express - 16090), Vellore Cantonment to Chennai Beach Express Special (06034) and Thiruvananthapuram Central to Chennai Central Superfast Express (12696) have been cancelled on December 27, 2021.

Rail routes between Chennai, Kerala, and Karnataka were disrupted from December 23 after cracks were noticed in pillars 38 and 39 of the century-old bridge, built over the Ponnai river. The bridge was damaged during the November rains. As many as 22 trains were cancelled, affecting thousands of passengers.

