STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Electric loco trial conducted on Thiruvalam bridge

Rail routes between Chennai, Kerala, and Karnataka were disrupted from December 23 after cracks were noticed in pillars 38 and 39 of the century-old bridge, built over Ponnai river.

Published: 27th December 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Railway Tracks

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANIPET:  After completion of the work on Bridge No 299 between Mukundarayapuram and Tiruvalam stations in Arakkonam – Katpadi section, loco trial was conducted successfully and made fit for train operations. Passenger train services are expected to resume shortly on the bridge, according to officials in the Southern Railway. 

Meanwhile, three trains — Jolarpettai to MGR Chennai Central (Yelagiri Express - 16090), Vellore Cantonment to Chennai Beach Express Special (06034) and Thiruvananthapuram Central to Chennai Central Superfast Express (12696) have been cancelled on December 27, 2021. 

Rail routes between Chennai, Kerala, and Karnataka were disrupted from December 23 after cracks were noticed in pillars 38 and 39 of the century-old bridge, built over the Ponnai river. The bridge was damaged during the November rains. As many as 22 trains were cancelled, affecting thousands of passengers. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railway
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp