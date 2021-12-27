Forest division to launch study on freshwater fish

S Senthil Kumar By

COIMBATORE: The Gudalur Forest Division has decided to engage scientists from Kerala and Tamil Nadu to study freshwater fish species in the streams and lakes of Gudalur. According to forest sources, out of the 43 species, including Nelissochilus wynaadensis (critically endangered) and Anguilla bengalensis (endangered) identified in Gudalur during a study conducted a few months ago, the officials have brought 19 species to Aaral, an aquarium at the genepool eco-park in Nadukani near Gudalur. The officials are in the process of introducing the remaining ones.

Dr. K Mahesh Kumar, a biologist of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), said, “Out of the 43 freshwater fish species, several are endemic to the Western Ghats and a few are found particularly in the Nilgiri biosphere Reserve (NBS). Like the population of tigers and wild elephants are indicators of terrestrial ecology, the number of freshwater species is indicative of the health of aquatic ecology.”

“We have decided to approach scientists from Kerala to engage them to study fish species in Gudalur forest division since there is a high chance that more rare and endangered fish species could be found in Pandiar and Punnampuzha, and streams like Mundakunnu, Choladi, Kottamalai, Kariyansolai, and Marappalam,” the official said. “We have been spreading awareness among the public on the necessity to stop fishing in the streams and lakes,” he said

“Unlike ornamental fish, pisciculture (fish farming) is difficult with indigenous fish. If we touch an indigenous fish, it easily senses it is going to face danger. We have started pisciculture in two cabins in Aaral in the last couple of weeks.

“We are simulating a natural habitat for the fish inside Aaral and feeding them worms specially collected. Likewise, we are also going to study the connection between plant material and fish. It has been found that almond-tree leaves act as antibacterial and antifungal medicine for the fish; we spot more fish in streams near the trees,” said Prasad, adding that some fish even eat fruits dropped by macaque.