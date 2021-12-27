STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC asks TN govt to come up with glossary of expressions to address LGBTQIA+ members

The court said the counsel for the petitioner has submitted the relevant words and expressions were illustrative and not exhaustive, to address the LGBTQIA + community.

Published: 27th December 2021 08:49 PM

LGBT, Third Gender, Rainbow

Representational Image (File photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has suggested that the Tamil Nadu government come up with a prospective glossary containing words and expressions to address members of the LGBTQIA+ community, saying any such move will have more force and be easier to implement.

The court's recommendation came during a hearing on the welfare of the community members, with the original petition being two women same-sex partners seeking protection from their families as they opposed their relationship.

The counsel for the petitioner has submitted the relevant words and expressions were illustrative and not exhaustive, to address the LGBTQIA + community, the court said.

However, at some stage, there must be a beginning where persons belonging to this community are addressed in a more dignified manner, Justice Anand N Venkatesh said during the hearing recently.

"The learned Additional Advocate General shall take note of the words and expressions that have been suggested supra and it can be forwarded to the Government of Tamil Nadu, facilitating it to come up with a standardized guide/prospective glossary containing the words and expressions to address persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community. Once the Government publishes the same, it will have more force and will be easier to implement. This Court expects that such a prospective glossary will be placed before this Court before the next date of hearing" on February 18, the judge noted.

The Court also requested the press and media to take into consideration the words and expressions mentioned hereinabove, to be used while addressing persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community, saying it will pave the way for their dignified identification.

