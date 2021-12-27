Seeman slams CPM at Keezhvenmani

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: NTK coordinator Seeman slammed the CPM on Sunday, alleging that the party was treating the Keezhvenmani memorial like its family property. “They do not allow us to fly our flags in the village or allow us to raise slogans paying homage.

They have always been treating us like this. I go there only because my brothers want me to,” Seeman said during his two-day visit to Nagapattinam district. According to sources, when Seeman and senior NTK functionaries visited Keezhvenmani on Saturday, CPM supporters allegedly objected to their raising slogans before the memorial.

Seeman and party functionaries paid floral tributes at the memorial, after CPM leaders, including K Balakrishnan, paid tributes in the morning. NTK women’s wing coordinator P Kaliammal told TNIE, “Our vehicles were stopped ahead of the memorial because they carried our party flag. Our party functionaries were treated with contempt and partiality throughout the visit.”

Addressing a public meeting in Avuri Thidal in Nagapattinam on Sunday, Seeman sought the release of Muslim prisoners and Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts. Talking about Indian fishermen being held in Sri Lanka, Seeman warned of a series of protests if they are not released. “Several Tamil Nadu fishermen have been killed and boats seized by Sri Lanka. The Union government is not even reacting to all these, but wants our votes and tax money.”