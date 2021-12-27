Singer Manicka Vinayagam dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singer Manicka Vinayagam, who made his debut as a playback singer with the song ‘Kannukulla Kelathi’ in Vikram’s Dhill, passed away due to heart-related complications. He was 78.

Manicka was known to Tamil cinema fans as a singer who brought in a rustic, folksy flavour to his renditions. Manicka, who sang 800 songs, was the voice of many popular tracks, including ‘Manmadha Raasa’ (Thiruda Thirudi), ‘Subbamma Subbamma’ (Roja Kootam), and ‘Kattu Kattu’ (Thirupachi). He acted in films like Thiruda Thirudi, Vettaikaran, Santosh and Subramaniam.