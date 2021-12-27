STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Singer Manicka Vinayagam dies

Singer Manicka Vinayagam, who made his debut as a playback singer with the song ‘Kannukulla Kelathi’ in Vikram’s Dhill, passed away due to heart-related complications. He was 78. 

Published: 27th December 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Manicka Vinayagam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Singer Manicka Vinayagam, who made his debut as a playback singer with the song ‘Kannukulla Kelathi’ in Vikram’s Dhill, passed away due to heart-related complications. He was 78. 

Manicka was known to Tamil cinema fans as a singer who brought in a rustic, folksy flavour to his renditions. Manicka, who sang 800 songs, was the voice of many popular tracks, including ‘Manmadha Raasa’ (Thiruda Thirudi), ‘Subbamma Subbamma’ (Roja Kootam), and ‘Kattu Kattu’ (Thirupachi). He acted in films like Thiruda Thirudi, Vettaikaran, Santosh and Subramaniam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singer Manicka Vinayagam death
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp