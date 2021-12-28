Farmers want tripartite meeting to fix harvest machine rent

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Even as the harvest of early Samba paddy just commenced in parts of the Thanjavur district, farmers have urged the district administration to immediately convene a tripartite meeting of farmers, officials and private harvest machine operators to fix a fair rent. They alleged that the operators are now collecting more money than what they did earlier in the year.

According to sources, Samba and Thalady crop has been cultivated on more than 3 lakh acres in Thanjavur district this year. Out of this, crops raised earlier on around 2,500 acres have been harvested. Farmers who are into harvesting their crop are now complaining that harvest machine operators are charging higher rent than the last harvest season.

R Sukumaran, a farmer from Kakkarai, said, "Harvest work is underway in Kakkarai, Tirunallur and Pinnaiyur. Rent for tyre-type harvest machine, which was `1,800 per hour when diesel price was `100 per litre, has now been increased to `2,500 per hour. This is despite diesel being sold at just `92 a litre. For belt-type harvesting machine, the rate has been increased from `2,500 an hour to `3,000 an hour. The agents, who are acting as intermediaries between farmers and harvest machine operators, are responsible for the increase in rent. The district administration should convene a tripartite meeting to fix a fair rent."

Sami Natarajan, State secretary of Farmers Association and farmer from Thennamanadu village, said, "At present, crops in farms located in higher lands are being harvested. So, tyre-type machines are enough. When harvest begins in low-lying lands, belt-type machines will be needed. A tripartite meeting is needed to arrive at an acceptable rent."

When contacted, an official of the Agriculture Department said, "Harvest will commence in full swing around Pongal. The meeting to fix the rent would be held in the first week of January. As there has been widespread rain across the State, demand for the machines will be high. This factor also has to be considered while calling for a tripartite meeting."