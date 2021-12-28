Job racket: Eight file plaint against ex-minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: District Superintendent of Police M Manohar stated two FIRs were registered against former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji in alleged job racket. He added eight persons filed individual complaints against several people, including the former minister, alleging them of cheating money.

In a statement, it was mentioned that a victim, S Ravindran, filed a complaint claiming he reportedly gave `30 lakh to former functionaries of the AIADMK, Vijayanallathambi and Mariyappan, to get a job at Aavin through Bhalaji. His assistants — Baburaj, Balaraman and another AIADMK functionary Ravichandran acquired the money and Vijayanallathambi handed over the money to Bhalaji through R Murugan, K Murugan, Ilango and Paramasivam.

It may be noted, Vijayanallathambi recently filed a complaint against Bhalaji alleging, he cheated him of Rs 1.60 crore to avail of multiple jobs. Another victim, M Haribalu of Sattur, filed a complaint stating that the party functionary MSK Ilangovan, Vijayanallathambi and Bhalaji allegedly cheated him of Rs 5.20 lakh promising a job at ration shop for his friend.

The statement read that all complaints were filed to the Superintendent of police in person and online. It also mentioned that a probe has been initiated into this matter.