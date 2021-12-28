STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Job racket: Eight file plaint against ex-minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

District Superintendent of Police M Manohar stated two FIRs were registered against former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji in alleged job racket.

Published: 28th December 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2021 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Rajenthra Bhalaji

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: District Superintendent of Police M Manohar stated two FIRs were registered against former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji in alleged job racket. He added eight persons filed individual complaints against several people, including the former minister, alleging them of cheating money. 

In a statement, it was mentioned that a victim, S Ravindran, filed a complaint claiming he reportedly gave `30 lakh to former functionaries of the AIADMK, Vijayanallathambi and Mariyappan, to get a job at Aavin through Bhalaji. His assistants — Baburaj, Balaraman and another AIADMK functionary Ravichandran acquired the money and Vijayanallathambi handed over the money to Bhalaji through R Murugan, K Murugan, Ilango and Paramasivam.

It may be noted, Vijayanallathambi recently filed a complaint against Bhalaji alleging, he cheated him of Rs 1.60 crore to avail of multiple jobs. Another victim, M Haribalu of Sattur, filed a complaint stating that the party functionary MSK Ilangovan, Vijayanallathambi and Bhalaji allegedly cheated him of Rs 5.20 lakh promising a job at ration shop for his friend. 

The statement read that all complaints were filed to the Superintendent of police in person and online. It also mentioned that a probe has been initiated into this matter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rajenthra Bhalaji Job racket
India Matters
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
No foreign cash nod for Mother Teresa NGO; Opposition expresses shock
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu health minister says Omicron spreading in community
For representational purposes
After losing one eye to acid attack, Gujarat girl now aspires to crack civil services exam 
Representational Image (Representational Image)
Pet dog dies in VIjayawada saving owner from cobra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp