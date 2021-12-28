STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry reports first cases of Omicron 

The health department is now involved in contact tracing and will find out how they contracted the virus.

Published: 28th December 2021

Omicron.

Image for representational (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Days before the New Year celebrations, Puducherry on Tuesday reported two Covid cases of Omicron variant. 

Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G Sriramnulu said that while one of two is an 80-year-old male from Kandactarthottam, another is a 20-year-old female from Navarkulam, Lawspet, on Puducherry–Villupuram border. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing two weeks back and the results came positive on Monday, said Sriramnulu.

Both the persons are local residents who got infected by the virus on December 7. While the octogenarian recovered at the hospital he was admitted to, the girl recovered while being in home isolation. 

The health department is now involved in contact tracing and will find out how they contracted the virus, said the director. As of now, samples of those who test positive for Covid are being sent for genome sequencing to know if the person is infected by the Omicron variant, he added.

