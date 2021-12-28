STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry to have its first exclusive engineering college for women

Puducherry would get its first engineering college exclusively for women following the upgrade of the Women’s Polytechnic College from the academic year 2022-2023.

Published: 28th December 2021 05:07 AM

Engineering students at Anna University.

(File photo)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

Puducherry Minister for Education A Namassivayam has accorded in-principle approval for the conversion, according to an official order issued on December 24  by P T Rudra Goud, Director of Higher Education.

“We want to give more opportunities to women to study engineering,” Namassivayam told TNIE. The principal of the Women’s Polytechnic College has been instructed to take necessary action for the conversion as prescribed by AICTE, New Delhi. Further, the progress made in this regard should be communicated to the director. 

At present, the polytechnic is offering three-year full-time diploma programmes in engineering, non-engineering, and technology to post-matric women candidates of the UT.

