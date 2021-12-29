24-year-old woman arrested for marrying minor in Perambalur

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A 24-year-old woman was on Monday night arrested under POCSO Act near Kunnam in Perambalur district based on a complaint of her marrying a 17-year-old boy. According to police, the woman from Udayarpalayam taluk in Ariyalur district as part of a teacher training course went to a government school near Vickramangalam two years ago.

There, she developed a relationshipwith a 15-year-old boy, they added. On October 22, the duo got married near Gangaikondacholapuram without the knowledge of their parents. That night, the two headed to the boy’s grandmother’s house at Moongilpadi when no one was at home, the police said.

The boy knew where his grandmother keeps the house keys, they added. On finding the boy not returning home for a long time, his mother enquired him on the phone. The boy then told his mother that he was in love with the woman and that he had brought her to his grandmother’s house, the police said.

The girls’ parents also were on a search for her that same night and were informed later about the relationship, the police added. Subsequently, the boy and the woman attempted to kill themselves thinking that their parents would separate them due to age differences, they further said.

The boy, however, reportedly rushed the woman to the Kunnam PHC, from where they went to the Perambalur GH on a two-wheeler. With the woman discharged after being on treatment for a nearly a month, the boy and she returned to their individual houses, the police said. Not reportedly wanting any trouble further, the boy’s father filed a complaint with the Kunnam police, based on which the woman was arrested.