CUTN course on consultancy services soon

The decision is a part of Vice chancellor M Krishnan’s plans to set up new departments that would help students meet industry needs, and generate revenue for the university.

CHENNAI: The Central University in Tamil Nadu (CUTN) has decided to convert its School of Life Sciences into School of Bio-technology, on the lines available at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), to help students offer consultancy services to different hospitals across the State.

 Krishnan, who was the former vice chancellor of MKU, said “It is need of the hour for universities to provide consultancy services to industry. This provides exposure to students, paves path for research activities, and help in generating revenue to ensure sustainability.”

The Human Leukocyte Antigen Laboratory at the Department of Immunology in MKU, is an example, as it carries out crucial tissue cross-match for organ transplants at much cheaper rates than private players. The vice chancellor informed that CUTN has also got approval for starting new courses like MSc Pharmaceutical sciences, MSc Biomedicine, and MSc Geo-informatics from next academic year.

Periyar University gets A++ grade
Salem: Periyar University has secured an A++ grade in the latest National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) assessment with a score of 3.61.

