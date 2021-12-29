STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Depts must coordinate to retrieve temple assets: Madras HC

Published: 29th December 2021 05:30 AM

Madras High Court.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has said inter-departmental coordination is necessary to retrieve temple properties from encroachers and land grabbers. It asserted this while commenting on the role of various government departments in probing the use of fake registration documents to usurp temple properties.

Justice SM Subramaniam made the observation while pronouncing orders on a petition filed by R Radhakrishnan, president of Thiruthondargal Sabai, regarding encroachment of properties belonging to a temple in Chennai.

Referring to a letter from the Commissioner of Revenue Administration (CRA) to the Chennai Collector and the commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department, the judge said coordination between departments is necessary for restoration of temple properties by conducting an elaborate inquiry.

He asked the respondent departments to work in coordination to verify documents and ascertain facts by collecting documents, and thereafter, initiate appropriate action for recovery of the properties take further action against the offenders.

Moreover, he directed the top authorities to hold a meeting of the respective officials to hold a discussion on the mode of action within six weeks. Consistent actions are imminent so as to ensure grievances of the temple are addressed and resolved, Justice Subramaniam said while disposing of the petition.

Radhakrishnan, in his petition, contended that there is maladministration regarding properties belonging to the Kothandaramar Temple at Nandambakkam in Chennai, and the authorities remained lethargic despite frequent representations. He said no action had been initiated by the authorities concerned even after the CRA despatched a letter to the Chennai district collector regarding allegations raised in a representation.

