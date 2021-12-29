Ex-TMBL chairman ‘MGM’ Maran’s assets worth Rs 293 crore seized by ED

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth Rs 293.91 crore of Nesamanimaran Muthu alias ‘MGM’ Maran, former chairman of Tamil Nadu Mercantile Bank Limited (TMBL), under provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

The seized assets are in the form of shareholdings in four Indian companies — Southern Agrifurane Industries Private Limited, Anand Transport Private Limited, MGM Entertainment Private Limited, and MGM Diamond Beach Resorts Private Limited.

Muthu incorporated two companies in Singapore in the 2005-06 and 2006-07 financial years, and invested in Singapore dollars equivalent to Rs 293.91 crore. This investment was made without the RBI’s approval. The source of the huge investment abroad was not disclosed to the Indian regulators.

Section 37A(1) empowers the ED to seize Indian assets of a person who has acquired assets abroad or made investment outside India without the RBI’s approval while he was a resident in India. Since the amount of foreign investment was SGD 5,29,86,250, assets of an equivalent value (Rs 293.91 crore) were seized. A further investigation is on, according to a release from the ED.

The development comes after Standard Chartered Bank and TMBL, along with its then chairman and director MGM Maran, were fined after they were found violating FEMA in a case relating to unauthorised allocation of shares.

The case resulted in imposition of penalties of Rs 100 crore on Standard Chartered Bank, Rs 17 crore on TMBL, and Rs 35 crore on MGM Maran. The investigation under FEMA was conducted after the RBI asked for a probe into advance remittances received by certain entities for purchase of shares of TMBL through escrow mechanism maintained with Standard Chartered Bank, Mumbai. A penalty of Rs 11.33 crore was imposed on TMBL for recording in its books the transfer of 46,862 shares of TMBL in the names of seven foreign entities which were not approved by RBI.

Follows penalty on bank

Earlier, a Rs 5.66 crore penalty was imposed on TMBL for recording a transfer of shares to foreign firms without the RBI’s approval