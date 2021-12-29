STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Female infanticide: Newborn girl dies in Madurai district, parents on the run

According to police, the incident came to light on Monday after local health authorities alerted them about the death of the newborn under suspicious circumstances.

Published: 29th December 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 10:28 AM

Baby, Infant
By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: A couple has gone absconding from Periyakatalai in Peraiyur along with their two daughters after coming under suspicion of killing their third daughter six days after she was born.

The incident came to light on Monday, police said, after local health authorities alerted the cops that the newborn had died under suspicious circumstances. The infant was born to O Muthupandi (30), a daily wager, and Kowsalya (23) whose other daughters are aged four and six.

According to a senior health officer, Kowsalya gave birth to a healthly girl at the Sedapatti Primary Health Centre on December 21. After she was discharged, a village health nurse went to check on mother and child at home on December 26 and found the newborn missing. The couple reportedly told the nurse the infant had died suddenly and was buried in front of the house. Subsequently, they took their daughters and fled, leaving behind Muthupandi's bedridden father, Ochu, who was questioned by police.

Police on Tuesday located the spot where the baby was buried and authorities are expected to exhume the body and conduct a postmortem with a team of doctors from Government Rajaji Hospital on Wednesday. A case under has been registered against the couple under Section 318 of the IPC based on a complaint from the VAO Muniyandi on Monday night. 

"We can't conclude if this is a case of female infanticide. We will have to wait for the post-mortem report," Madurai (Rural) SP V Baskaran said. The Child Welfare Committee and District Child Protection Unit have also conducted an inquiry.

