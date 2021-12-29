FSSAI-compliant branded grocery items to be distributed in Pongal kits

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure quality grocery items are provided in the Pongal gift hamper, the State government has bought pulses and other essentials, such as rice, semolina and wheat flour, that meet Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) standards. The hampers are expected to be distributed from next week.

Conventionally, Public Distribution System (PDS) shops sell refined palm oil that has Agmark certification, at a subsidised price. A senior official from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) said as per a G.O, FSSAI-compliant branded grocery items have been bought for the gift hampers. “Wherever vendors face a shortage due to demand, non-branded items that have the FSSAI mark are procured. A considerable number of card holders will receive products from well-known brands,” the official added.

This is the government’s maiden attempt to distribute 20 grocery items during Pongal. “But a similar gift, containing 13 items, was given during the Covid-19 lockdown,” the official said. As many as 2,15,48,060 rice ration card holders, including those in Sri Lankan Tamil camps, are set to get the hampers comprising 20 grocery items. The government has earmarked Rs 1,088 crore for this.

Officials said Aavin has received Rs 135 crore by supplying 2.15 crore 100-gram bottles of ghee as Pongal gifts. This has benefitted about 19 lakh dairy farmers in the State. Meanwhile, ahead of the Pongal-kit distribution, the Civil Supplies Department on Tuesday said January 7 (Friday) next year would be a working day for ration shops.

What’s in the hamper?

Raw rice (1 kg)

Cashews (50 g)

Raisins (50 g)

Cardamom (10 g)

Green gram (500 g)

Jaggery (1 kg)

Ghee (100 g)

Turmeric powder (100 g)

Chilli powder (100 g)

Mustard (100 g)

Pepper (50 g)

Cumin (100 g)

Coriander powder (100 g)

Tamarind (200 g)

Black gram (500 g)

Bengal gram (250 g)

Semolina (1 kg)

Salt (500 g)

Wheat flour (1 kg)

Sugar cane

Cloth bag

