Madras High Court orders ban on liquor sales for three hours on New Year night in Puducherry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking into account the concerns raised over the possibility of revelries resulting in large-scale spread of the Omicron variant in Puducherry, the Madras High Court has banned the sale of alcohol for three hours on New Year night.

A holiday special division bench consisting of justices S Vaidyanathan and D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the interim orders on petitions praying for a ban on New Year celebrations in the Union Territory.

“There shall be no sale of alcohol from 10 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1 in bars and bars attached to hotels or any other places where alcohol is supplied,” the bench ordered.

The bench further directed that no one shall be allowed in public places after 7 pm on December 31 if a vaccination certificate is not produced and the government must ensure that celebrities are not allowed to participate in functions in public places so as to restrict the swarming crowd.

The judges did not heed the desperate pleas made by counsel for Puducherry D Mala to allow celebrations and sale of liquor till 12.30 am on New Year night as the government has prepared a comprehensive plan for ensuring COVID norms are adhered to in a strict manner.

She also contended that ban on liquors sale and restrictions on celebrations would badly affect the revenue of the government which has to encourage tourism and told the court that tourists including foreigners have already landed for the celebrations in Puducherry.

Central government senior standing counsel AR Sakthivel appeared for the Centre.

The petitions were filed by a few people including GA Jagannathan, a former panchayat president of Karikkalampakkam village in Puducherry.

Citing the total curbs on New Year celebrations in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, he alleged that Puducherry has allowed the celebrations without bothering about the ground realities only for the benefit of owners of hotels, restaurants and clubs.

He noted that more than one lakh people have entered into Puducherry whose municipality has an area of just 282 sq. km and stated that two Omicron cases were reported already causing concern.

It is the duty of the government to protect the lives of citizens and public health is more important than New Year celebrations.

He forewarned that if the celebrations are allowed, it will result in more infections and in turn, a lockdown may be enforced which would badly affect the people.

In this situation, the court may grant an order of interim injunction to restrain the government from permitting the celebrations, he prayed.