Tamil Nadu: Class 10, 12 Board exams in May ’22

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be held in May 2022, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Tuesday. The department will conduct two revision tests in January and March, he said.

The first revision test will be conducted from January 19 to 28 while the second one will be conducted from March 21 to 29, according to the schedule released by the Directorate of Government Examinations on Tuesday.

Extra classes will be held to complete the remaining portions as schools were shut in November and December due to rain, and half-yearly holidays. The minister met with Chief Educational Officers from districts and discussed the progress on demolition of unsafe school buildings in TN.

“As many as 1,600 dilapidated school buildings have been identified in the first phase of inspection. This drive will continue to avoid further mishaps,” said Anbil Mahesh. On complaints from students on sexual violence, he said the department’s helpline 14417 is active. “Officials must ensure all schools have information regarding the helpline,” he said.