TN hotels asked to drop New Year celebrations

With no officials guidelines, many hotels, resorts and restobars have opened bookings for the celebrations. “We will have the celebrations from 7 pm to 12 am.

Published: 29th December 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Pondy Bazaar in Chennai illuminated ahead of the New Year | Martin Louis

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu sees a rise in Omicron cases, and with no restrictions on New Year celebrations, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday requested hotels and resorts to keep away from celebrations. He requested people to ring in New Year at home with families. This comes amid many States and Union Territories having imposed restrictions on the celebrations

Many hotels and resorts in TN, however, already have their preparations for the celebrations in full swing. Stating the Union Health Secretary has asked all States to impose restrictions on New Year celebrations, the minister said, “While cases are decreasing in other districts, they are increasing in Chennai. Thousands of people gather for New Year parties at hotels. To avoid crowding, the hotels are requested to restrict celebrations.” 

With no officials guidelines, many hotels, resorts and restobars have opened bookings for the celebrations. “We will have the celebrations from 7 pm to 12 am. We have invited two DJs, will have a band, serve dinner and liquor,” said founder of a restobar in T Nagar. A star hotel on Anna Salai has opened bookings and as part of the celebrations, plans to offer unlimited liquor. Many hotels TNIE spoke to said they will have the celebrations, but will restrict entry only to those vaccinated.

T Natarajan, CEO, GRT Hotels and Resorts, who is the secretary of South India Hotels and Restaurants Association, said all the allowed activities as per TN’s December 15 guidelines, will continue. That is, the restaurants can be opened with full capacity. “If the government comes up with new guidelines on New Year restrictions tomorrow, then we will abide by them,” Natarajan said. 

Natarajan said many hotel owners are also confused about the restrictions in place. “Many ask if they can have bands or live music, or celebrations with 50 per cent occupancy. But there are no such restrictions from the government as on date,” he added. The hoteliers also said many from cities like Bengaluru, where there are restrictions in place, are coming to Chennai.

Mask compliance in chennai poor: Health minister
Health Minister Ma Subramanian expressed concern over the poor compliance with the face mask mandate in Chennai. He said studies show that only 32-33 per cent are wearing masks in Chennai’s slums ares, and in malls and other commercial establishments, mask compliance is only 57-58 per cent. He also added that so far 51 people who contracted Covid from a patient at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital have tested positive with an ‘S’-gene drop

