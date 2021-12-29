TN reports 11 more Omicron cases; celebrate NY at home, says Ma Su

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 11 more Omicron cases, taking the total to 45. Two of these cases were cross-notified to Kerala and Puducherry. Health Minister Ma Subramanian requested hotels, resorts and other places to avoid hosting events over December 31 and January 1. He urged members of the public to ring in the New Year at home. However, hotels and resorts have already started preparations for New Year celebrations as the State government is yet to impose any restrictions.

Of the 11 newly-reported Omicron cases, seven are from Chennai, while one each is from Chengalpattu, Tiruvarur and Kanniyakumari. One case was cross-notified to Puducherry, according to the media bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health.

Out of the total 45 cases, 42 are related to international travellers while the source of infection for three other cases is yet to be traced. However, 118 people have tested positive for Covid-19 with their samples showing an ‘S’ gene drop. The State has so far tested 20,534 international travellers.

After cross-notifying two cases, the State had 19 active cases, the rest have been discharged. Speaking at the Egmore Eye Hospital, he said TN is yet to receive whole genome sequencing reports of most cases. In Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 51 people tested positive with ‘S’ gene drop. Genome sequencing reports are awaited, he added.