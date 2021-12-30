STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bullet fired during CISF training severely injures 11-year-old boy in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai

Doctors said that the condition of the boy is very serious. Residents of Narthamalai did a road roko on Thursday morning and demanded that the firing range be closed forever.

Published: 30th December 2021 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Narthamalai residents staged a road roko at the Pudukkottai-Tiruchy highway on Thursday.

Narthamalai residents staged a road roko at the Pudukkottai-Tiruchy highway on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: A stray bullet, fired during training at a firing range in Narthamalai, Pudukkottai, hit the head of an 11-year-old boy on Thursday morning, December 30, 2021. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel were training at the firing range in Pasumalaipatti in Narthamalai. 

The boy, K Pughazendi was at least 2 kms away from the firing range, said Keeranur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) D Sivasubramanian. He was at his grandparents’ house in Narthamalai. 

“The bullet hit the boy’s head and he is grievously injured. We are conducting an investigation as to how this happened,” said Sivasubramanian. 

The boy was first taken to Keeranur government hospital and then shifted to Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital. He is now being shifted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where a team of doctors are prepared to treat him.

Doctors said that the condition of the boy is very serious. Residents of Narthamalai did a road roko on Thursday morning and demanded that the firing range be closed forever. 

“Sufficient safety measures are not taken in this firing range. How can a bullet come 2 kms away and injure a person? We demand that the firing range be shut down permanently,” said locals.

The protest continued for almost an hour on the Pudukkottai Tiruchy Highway. DSP Sivasubramanian and the RDO came and spoke to the locals and assured them that necessary steps would be taken.

