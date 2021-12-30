STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ITI graduates seek pay arrears from TANGEDCO

ITI graduates, who were recruited by TANGEDCO as field assistants, said they are yet to receive salary arrears as directed by the Madras High Court two years ago.

Published: 30th December 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 05:28 AM

TANGEDCO (Representational image)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: ITI graduates, who were recruited by TANGEDCO as field assistants, said they are yet to receive salary arrears as directed by the Madras High Court two years ago. M Subramaniyam, general secretary of TNEB Thozhilalar Poriyalar Ayykia Sangam,  said, “TANGEDCO appointed 4,004 ITI graduates across the State in 2009 and paid them Rs 2,500 as consolidated pay till 2011, which is a violation. When questioned, senior officials said the field assistants were under training for two years.

Later, their services were regularised with basic pay. Which means, they lost two years’ basic pay and other benefits. We filed a case against TANGEDCO in Madras High Court in 2011. In 2019, the court directed TANGEDCO to give 25% of basic pay for the two years. But the order is yet to be implemented,” he added.

K Rangaraj, who was appointed as a field assistant in 2009, told TNIE, “We received Rs 2,500 as consolidated pay for two years instead of Rs 22,000 including basic pay and other allowance. Besides, we lost one increment during the period. Officers are lethargic in implementing the court direction. If implemented, staff should get arrear which could be up to `one lakh.”

When contacted, TANGEDCO chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhani, told TNIE, “We would check and discuss it with the legal section and steps would be taken on this matter soon.”

