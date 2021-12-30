More skeletons to tumble out of Bhalaji’s closet: Minister

By Express News Service

THENI/MADURAI: AIADMK’s former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji was solely responsible for the scam in Aavin, and the DMK-led government will reveal more shocking news on Rajenthra Bhalaji’s crimes, claimed Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Naser on Wednesday. Along with Collector KV Muralidharan, the Minister inspected the Aavin outlets and cold storage facilities in the district, and later chaired a departmental consultative review meeting.

Addressing media on the occasion, Naser said, “Inquiries have revealed that Bhalaji had received Rs 3 crore as bribe. Further, during a raid at former minister C Vijayabaskar’s house, Income Tax sleuths recovered Rs 83 crore and a diary. Names of 10 former ministers, including Edappadi K Palaniswami, were mentioned in it.”

Meanwhile, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Wing of Aavin visited the Aavin office in Sathamangalam to probe Rajenthra Bhalaji’s involvement in the malpractices regarding the sale of ghee for Thirupati laddu preparation. Following complaints of malpractices in recruitment, and procurement of supplies since 2019, a two-day inquiry was conducted by two teams.