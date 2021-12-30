New Year: Pubs in Chennai, Puducherry to shut early

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spike in Covid cases and the Omicron variant seem to have taken the zing out of the New Year bash for party revelers as the Chennai police on Wednesday asked pubs, bars, and hotels to shut shop by 11 pm on December 31 and the Madras High Court banned sale of liquor for three hours in Puducherry on New Year’s Eve.

“There shall be no sale of alcohol from 10 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1 in standalone bars and those attached to restaurants and hotels, and any other place where alcohol is served in Puducherry,” said an order issued by a holiday bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Wednesday.

The judges rejected the plea of Puducherry government pleader N Mala to allow celebrations and sale of liquor till 12.30 am on New Year night and directed that no one shall be allowed in public places in Puducherry after 7 pm on December 31 without double vaccination certificate. The court passed the order on petitions filed by GA Jagannathan, a former panchayat president of Karikkalampakkam village in Puducherry, and a few others.

New Year curbs worry hotel owners

In new guidelines issued on Wednesday, Chennai city police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said pubs, bars, hotels, and restaurants will be allowed to operate only till 11 pm on December 31. Temple, mosque and church authorities must follow all Covid safety protocols, Jiwal said. Residents of apartments and welfare associations shall not celebrate New Year parties in the open.

About 10,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order in the city and people are to contact 100, 112 or use Kavalan SOS mobile app in case of emergencies, the guidelines said. The restrictions have come as a disappointment to tourists, restaurants and pubs in the State and in Puducherry. D P Ramamurthy, a Puducherry liquor merchant and hotelier said huge investments have been made for events including DJs, and special licence was obtained to serve liquor till 1 am.

Tourists have come from all over the country to celebrate, and it’s a big disappointment, he added. “The main attraction is liquor. If we cannot serve liquor, patrons will shout at us,” said Murugan of Hotel Ashok of Puducherry. Event organisers have paid licence and entertainment fees and special licence fee that costs Rs 8,000-15,000, he said. “We will comply with the court order,” said T Sudhakar, Deputy Commissioner (Excise). Around 60 applications have been received for special Fl3 licence in the UT.

Chennai hoteliers too were disheartened. “While we are happy that we can open pubs until 11 pm unlike last year, we expected to have full-fledged celebrations this year. It is disappointing, but we have to abide by the instructions,” said S Saravanan, a resort owner. M Nizamuddin, who works as a manager at a popular pub, said that they are expecting the crowd to turn out early and leave before 10 pm.

Another person who owns two bars in Chennai said the government could have at least allowed celebrations till 1 am. “Most people are vaccinated. We would have followed instructions and allowed only those vaccinated,” he said.