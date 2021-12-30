STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PMK backs NEET exemption for TN in general council meet

The annual general council meeting of the PMK was convened on Wednesday. During the meeting, various resolutions were unanimously adopted.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The PMK general council urged the State government to get exemption for the State from the NEET medical entrance test and conduct admissions for the next academic year based on the marks obtained in board examination.

The annual general council meeting of the PMK was convened on Wednesday. During the meeting, various resolutions were unanimously adopted. Important resolutions demanding the State government to take concrete steps to get assent for the anti-NEET Bill passed in the Assembly and urging the State government to to provide reservation to all communities as per their population, were passed.

To boost employment opportunities for Tamils, a resolution called for steps to ensure that 100 per cent of State government job opportunities are available only for Tamils, besides 80 per cent of private sector jobs. Another resolution demanded an amendment that gives Tamil Nadu government the right to appoint vice-chancellors to various universities.

