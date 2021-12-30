Two-year-old boy mauled by stray dogs in Neyveli

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A 2-year-old boy was mauled by a pack of stray dogs at Neyveli in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

The boy, Ayanaz, son of Sabarinath-Tamizharasi couple, was playing in the Golden Jubilee Park in Neyveli when he was attacked by stray dogs a few days ago. The incident came to light after his mother released a video on social media cautioning parents to take care of their children when they take them out.

The boy Ayanaz was taken to the park by his grandfather Sekhar when the incident occurred, reports say.

He was immediately rescued and taken to the NLC government hospital from where he has been referred to Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The boy got 60 stitches done on his body.

Meanwhile, his mother released a video on social media pleading not to leave children alone in parks and roadsides. She has also urged the authorities to take action to control stray dogs.