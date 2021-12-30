STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two-year-old boy mauled by stray dogs in Neyveli

The boy Ayanaz was taken to the park by his grandfather Sekhar when the incident occurred.

Published: 30th December 2021 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Stray dogs

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: A 2-year-old boy was mauled by a pack of stray dogs at Neyveli in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

The boy, Ayanaz, son of Sabarinath-Tamizharasi couple, was playing in the Golden Jubilee Park in Neyveli when he was attacked by stray dogs a few days ago. The incident came to light after his mother released a video on social media cautioning parents to take care of their children when they take them out.

The boy Ayanaz was taken to the park by his grandfather Sekhar when the incident occurred, reports say.

He was immediately rescued and taken to the NLC government hospital from where he has been referred to Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The boy got 60 stitches done on his body.

Meanwhile, his mother released a video on social media pleading not to leave children alone in parks and roadsides. She has also urged the authorities to take action to control stray dogs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stray dogs Two-year-old boy Neyveli PIMS
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp