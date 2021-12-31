STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Stock trader held for assaulting cleanliness staff

A stock trader was arrested on Thursday under SC/ST Act for assaulting a woman cleanliness worker and abusing her using caste name at Range Goundar Street here.

Published: 31st December 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A stock trader was arrested on Thursday under SC/ST Act for assaulting a woman cleanliness worker and abusing her using caste name at Range Goundar Street here.

On Thursday morning, argument broke out between Jothiyammal (58), a worker attached to the 80th ward of the Coimbatore Corporation, and Vinoth (45) of Sukrawarpet over dumping of waste without segregation. Police said Vinoth assaulted her with a flask, causing injuries to her forehead. Her colleagues, who saw this, assaulted him.  A few staged a stir, seeking action against Vinoth. 

Meanwhile, Jothiyammal was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Corporation Commissioner Rajagopal Sunkara visited her at the hospital. Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered against Vinoth under the SC/ST Act and several sections of the IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp