Coimbatore: Stock trader held for assaulting cleanliness staff

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A stock trader was arrested on Thursday under SC/ST Act for assaulting a woman cleanliness worker and abusing her using caste name at Range Goundar Street here.

On Thursday morning, argument broke out between Jothiyammal (58), a worker attached to the 80th ward of the Coimbatore Corporation, and Vinoth (45) of Sukrawarpet over dumping of waste without segregation. Police said Vinoth assaulted her with a flask, causing injuries to her forehead. Her colleagues, who saw this, assaulted him. A few staged a stir, seeking action against Vinoth.

Meanwhile, Jothiyammal was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Corporation Commissioner Rajagopal Sunkara visited her at the hospital. Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered against Vinoth under the SC/ST Act and several sections of the IPC.