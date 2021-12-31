False ceiling in Chennai's VR Mall collapses following rain, video goes viral

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following heavy rains and strong winds that lashed the city on Thursday, a portion of the false ceiling of the VR mall in Anna Nagar collapsed around 5 pm.

However, the mall authorities confirmed that nobody was injured due to the mishap. "Due to heavy waterlogging on the roof, the false ceiling collapsed. All the visitors are safe. The roof was repaired within two hours and the mall remained open for the public," said an official at the mall.

A video of the incident posted on social media went viral. The video showed the false ceiling suddenly collapsing and the public running in fear.

One of the witnesses of the incident at the mall, R Soumya said, "There was a huge sound and the false ceiling came tearing down. All the visitors ran towards the ground floor. We could not even step out because it was raining heavily. Rainwater entered the mall. However, the situation was brought under control within a couple of hours.