My aim is to create a grievance-less Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After laying foundation stone for the new integrated bus terminal at Panjappur here, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he aimed at creating a grievance-less state. He distributed welfare assistance to 45,344 beneficiaries at the event held at Care College Campus at Thayanur on Tiruchy-Dindigul road on Thursday.

"My aim is to create a Tamil Nadu in which no individual has any grievance to present before the government through petition. I want to build trust among the people that if they submit petition to the government, it will be resolved," said the Chief Minister.

In Tiruchy district, 78,582 petitions were received from the people in the special camps. Out of them, 45,344 petitions were resolved. Stalin said that other petitions were in consideration and assured all the eligible petitions would see resolution.

"I personally collected petitions from the people on my way to this event. It took a long time to reach the venue as huge number of people turned up with the petitions all along the way. After seeing us actively collecting petitions and solving them, some people may think we are enthusiastic now as we have just formed the new government. But I would like to emphasise that this government would continue to be like this," he said.

Speaking further, Stalin said "When we came to power it was testing times, due to COVID and followed by floods. We overcame them. In these times, the whole government including myself, were with the people shouldering their burdens. I call the people of Tamil Nadu to unload their burdens on our shoulders and we will definitely rectify them."

Taking new year resolution, the Chief Minister said, "I hope the birth of the new year, 2022, will be the end of all sorrows and burdens of the people. The new year will be a promising year wherein all your desires will come true. In the new year, Tamil Nadu will see a growth in all sectors. Our government will strive to make the new year the best and will make the state numero uno in the country."

He said the government was giving equal importance to improve social development, standard of living and woman empowerment on par with industrial growth. "Despite financial crisis, we are giving preference to social development schemes. Also, in 6 months many MoUs were signed and this will create tremendous job opportunities for youngsters. Tamil Nadu's industrial growth is going to reach new heights," he assured.

The CM inaugurated 203 completed projects worth Rs153.22 crores including renovated Chathiram Bus Stand, laid foundation stones for 532 new projects worth Rs 604.10 crores and distributed welfare assistance worth Rs327.48.

Ministers KN Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, K Ponmudi, Ma Subramanian, SS Sivasankar, P Murthy, S Regupathy, R Sakkarapani, Siva V Meyyanathan and MLAs, MPs took part in the event.

Tiruchy district collector S Sivarasu and additional chief secretary Shiv Das Meena were among other higher officials who participated.

New projects in Tiruchy:

Integrated Transport Hub at Panjappur:

New bus terminal - Rs 140 crores

Truck terminal - Rs 76 crores

Required infrastructure facility - Rs 75 crores

Multi-utility facility centre - Rs 59 crores

New projects in Thanjavur:

Houses for urban poor at Vallam town panchayat- Rs 149 crores Fishing Jetty at Keezhathottam coastal village-Rs 8 crores Three road projects under Highways department- Rs 687 crores

4,200 power connections disconnected in Chennai: Electricity minister V Senthil Balaji

After inspection of the Minnagam, a 24 hours call center at the TNEB office on mount road at Chennai during the night hours on Thursday, electricity minister V Senthil Balaji said that they stopped the power supply for 4200 households in the metropolitan city due to heavy down pour.

Briefing media persons, the minister added that as the rain water stagnated in several places, initially the state owned power company disconnected electricity connections in 32 areas (technically it is called as feeders).

With the support of Chennai City Corporation, water stagnation has reduced in 23 areas and power supply has been provided again. The rest of nine feeders were yet to receive power supply. Steps have been taken on a far footing here.

Senthil Balaji also said, "We received 5.77 lakh complaints from the people through Minnagam till now. In these, a total of 98 percent grievances have been rectified. On Thursday alone, we have received 2,023 complaints. Of these, there are 1083 complaints related to power supply. We initiate measures. For this, 1000 field staff are involved to rescue power connections."

He pointed out that three persons died because of short circuit in the city. Investigation is on. While media persons asked about the monthly electricity bill that was noted in DMK's election manifesto, the minister refused to reply and asked for rain-related news to be delivered to the people as soon as possible.