OPS slams Stalin for attending mega functions, demands complete ban on such events to curb COVID

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Friday strongly condemned the DMK government for organising mega government functions attended by Chief Minister MK Stalin at Thanjavur and Trichy in which thousands of people took part at a time when COVID and Omicron infections are on the increase. He demanded that the government effect a complete ban on all social, cultural, political, and government functions where a large number of people gather.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said the COVID caseload which stood at 605 on December 27 had gone up to 619 on December 28, increased to 739 on December 29 and touched 890 on Thursday. "However, the Chief Minister has addressed a large gathering of people at Trichy. This is tantamount to the Chief Minister violating the restrictions put forth by him for preventing the spread of COVID and Omicron," he added.

Stating that health experts have been repeatedly insisting that wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance, and vaccinating should be ensured to contain the COVID outbreak, Panneerselvam said as per the statement of the Chief Minister dated December 13, the ban on all social, cultural and political congregations would continue till December 31.

Contrary to these restrictions, the Chief Minister had participated in public meetings at Thanjavur and Trichy and hailed minister KN Nehru for organising such an 'ocean of humanity' at the function venue. The people who took part in these functions did not follow COVID restrictions. "As such, organising such events is nothing but a means of spreading the COVID infection. Considering the increase in COVID and Omicron cases, the government should effect a complete ban on all social, cultural, political and government functions where people gather in large numbers," Panneerselvam added.