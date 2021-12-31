STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

OPS slams Stalin for attending mega functions, demands complete ban on such events to curb COVID

Contrary to the restrictions, the CM had participated in public meetings at Thanjavur and Trichy and hailed minister KN Nehru for organising such an 'ocean of humanity' at the venue, said OPS

Published: 31st December 2021 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Friday strongly condemned the DMK government for organising mega government functions attended by Chief Minister MK Stalin at Thanjavur and Trichy in which thousands of people took part at a time when COVID and Omicron infections are on the increase. He demanded that the government effect a complete ban on all social, cultural, political, and government functions where a large number of people gather.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said the COVID caseload which stood at 605 on December 27 had gone up to 619 on December 28, increased to 739 on December 29 and touched 890 on Thursday. "However, the Chief Minister has addressed a large gathering of people at Trichy. This is tantamount to the Chief Minister violating the restrictions put forth by him for preventing the spread of COVID and Omicron," he added.

Stating that health experts have been repeatedly insisting that wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance, and vaccinating should be ensured to contain the COVID outbreak, Panneerselvam said as per the statement of the Chief Minister dated December 13, the ban on all social, cultural and political congregations would continue till December 31.

Contrary to these restrictions, the Chief Minister had participated in public meetings at Thanjavur and Trichy and hailed minister KN Nehru for organising such an 'ocean of humanity' at the function venue. The people who took part in these functions did not follow COVID restrictions. "As such, organising such events is nothing but a means of spreading the COVID infection. Considering the increase in COVID and Omicron cases, the government should effect a complete ban on all social, cultural, political and government functions where people gather in large numbers," Panneerselvam added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
O Panneerselvam MK Stalin COVID-19
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp