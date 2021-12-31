Panchayat in Perambalur district dumping garbage into Chinnaru river

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Public and social activists complain that the panchayat has been dumping garbages into the Chinnaru river at Keezha Perambalur village in Perambalur district for a few months.

Over 300 families live in Keezha Perambalur village. The Keezha Perambalur panchayat is supposed to collect garbage daily from every house and dump it in a pit in the village that was dug as part of the solid waste management scheme. Similarly, waste removed from roadsides and drains is also supposed to be dumped here twice a month. This waste is later separated and biodegradable waste is converted to fertilizer and non-biodegradable waste is recycled.

Reportedly, for the past few months, garbage collected from houses and roadsides is being dumped by the panchayat into the Chinnaru river, thereby polluting it. It also raises a stink, claimed residents. Though they lodged a complaint with Keezha Perambalur panchayat, no action was taken, they said.

Speaking to TNIE, K Veerasamy, a resident said, "The panchayat often dumps garbage in the river. Heavy stench emanates when people go to bathe there." Pointing out that the garbage dumped in the river accumulates near other villages, Veerasamy urged the authorities to inspect the area and stop the dumping of waste in water bodies.

"Dumping of garbage in the river causes various problems. First, the authorities have to remove the existing wastes in the river. This apart, garbage is not only dumped here but it is also dumped in all rivers especially in Marudaiyaru, Kallaru and Koneri rivers in Perambalur. This should be stopped and monitored," S Yogeswaran, social activist said.

He also said that the government is planning various schemes to protect the water bodies but the local authorities are neglecting to follow it. Therefore, the authorities should set up warning boards near the water bodies to prevent dumping waste.

When TNIE contacted, Keezha Perambalur Panchayat President Sathya Kamaraj said, "As the roads are muddy due to recent rains it is not possible to take the garbage to the pit in the village. So we dump near the river. However, it will be removed immediately."