STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

1999 elephant attack: Madras HC awards Rs 25 lakh compensation, directs job for TN woman

Th court said that the petitioner suffered injuries due to the negligence of the temple officials and the compensation being claimed by the petitioner was for violation of fundamental rights.

Published: 01st February 2021 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Three-year-old Sindhu Lakshmi's life turned upside down on October 3, 1999, when she was attacked by a temple elephant and sustained severe injuries on her throat. 

The incident, which occurred at the Samayapuram Mariamman temple, left her permanently disabled with a speech impairment, dependent on an artificial windpipe for breathing and a liquid-only diet for sustenance.

But after nearly 22 years, Sindhu, now a B.E. Computer Science graduate received some relief. The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the State government to pay her Rs 25 lakh as compensation within a month and provide her a suitable job in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department within two months.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy, hearing a petition filed by Sindhu last year seeking a compassionate appointment, observed that the term 'life', contained in Article 21 of the Constitution, does not mean mere survival or living an immobile or animal existence. "It is the basic expectation of every human being to live a healthy and active life. If such an expectation is breached due to the negligence of the State or its agencies (or its employees), then it becomes an obligation of the State to do the needful for the restitution of the person," he opined.

"An elephant is a huge animal with a child's mindset and despite its intelligence, needs proper care and caution. This being so, the State should be very cautious when the devotees are visiting the temple with the elephant being there," the judge further pointed out.

The standing counsel of the HR and CE department contended that Sindhu was not attacked by the elephant. She was injured after falling on a garbage vehicle due to the chaos that arose when devotees misunderstood that the elephant had become aggressive, he argued.

But the said explanation was rejected by the judge citing medical records and the fact that the mahout and the district collector visited Sindhu at the hospital after the incident. "If Sindhu sustained injuries on her own, the collector or the mahout would not have visited her," he said. Even otherwise, the State is liable to compensate her for her sufferings, he added.

Expressing that merely providing a compassionate appointment would not be adequate to render justice to Sindhu, he passed the above order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Samayapuram Mariamman temple Tamil Nadu elephant attack
India Matters
(Express Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Union Budget 2021: Low fuel, full throttle
Bold, ambitious budget for a resurgent India
Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, CII
Big spends on infra, healthcare, bold reforms to catalyse growth
Growth-focused and pragmatic decisions to meet key needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Age is just a number for this 105-yr-old Padma Shri Awardee Pappammal
Myanmar's soldiers stand guard at a roadblock manned with an armored vehicle in a road leading to the parliament building Tuesday. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar lawmakers say army guarding their housing after coup
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp