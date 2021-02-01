STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
62 including bull tamers and owners injured in jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Alagumalai

Published: 01st February 2021 03:39 AM

Participants trying to tame a bull during the Alagumalai jallikattu event in Tirupur on Sunday

Participants trying to tame a bull during the Alagumalai jallikattu event in Tirupur on Sunday | U RAKESH KUMA

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR:  At least 62 persons, including bull tamers and owners, were injured during Alagumalai jallikattu held in the district on Sunday. The annual event saw the participation of 749 bulls and 555 tamers from across the state. Around 15,000 spectators were in attendance.

According to official sources, 23 tamers, 32 bull owners, and nine spectators were injured. “At least 18 persons suffered major injuries such as fractures and lacerations, while the rest had minor injuries.”

A tamer, whose left ring finger was severed, was referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, while the others were treated at the Tirupur Medical College Hospital. Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K Radhakrishnan flagged off the event.

